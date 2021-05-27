Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7.97 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

