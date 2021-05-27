iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.07. 73,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,153. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

