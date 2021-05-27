Head-To-Head Contrast: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing 16.88% 44.23% 5.52%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for E2open Parent and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 1 2 0 2.67 Automatic Data Processing 3 7 6 0 2.19

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.47%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $179.93, suggesting a potential downside of 7.87%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $305.10 million 2.47 -$71.27 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.72 $2.47 billion $5.92 33.11

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats E2open Parent on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves high tech, consumer packaged goods, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceutical and biotech, automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, logistics service providers, ocean carriers, trucking, retail, and telecom operator industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

