Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 670.4% in May

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,901,300 shares, an increase of 670.4% from the April 29th total of 246,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Scatec ASA stock remained flat at $$24.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

