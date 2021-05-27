Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $250.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target dropped by Loop Capital from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.96.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $12.94 on Thursday, hitting $222.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.38 and its 200-day moving average is $267.91. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion and a PE ratio of -58.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,779,015.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

