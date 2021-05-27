Contrasting BellRing Brands (BRBR) & Its Competitors

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BellRing Brands to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BellRing Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90 BellRing Brands Competitors 346 1180 1195 33 2.33

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 0.53%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million $23.50 million 47.13 BellRing Brands Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 9.11

BellRing Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. BellRing Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands’ peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30% BellRing Brands Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BellRing Brands peers beat BellRing Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

