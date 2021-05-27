Short Interest in Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Declines By 90.9%

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SKVI stock remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. Skinvisible has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and others markets.

