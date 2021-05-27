The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Raised by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $4,334,578.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,985,671.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,122,195 shares of company stock valued at $600,599,635. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

