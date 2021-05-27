Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.86. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

ICHR traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 5,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,422. Ichor has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

