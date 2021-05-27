Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 29th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

RDEIY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 15,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,165. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.