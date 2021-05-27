Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Declines By 83.3%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Potomac Bancshares stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 1,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Potomac Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, lot, unsecured home improvement and personal, and retail equipment loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit cards.

