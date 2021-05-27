NewSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.04. 15,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

