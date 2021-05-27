NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,092,000 after acquiring an additional 360,270 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 338,207 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10,347.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 313,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 601,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 286,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.