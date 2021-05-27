NewSquare Capital LLC Has $20.70 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,113,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,469,000 after purchasing an additional 314,513 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.24. 75,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

