Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 297,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,023,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $3,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

