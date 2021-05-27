S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after buying an additional 646,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.86. 3,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,569. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.11 and a 200-day moving average of $344.79. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.