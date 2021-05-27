Geller Advisors LLC Has $380,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $691.25. 4,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $664.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.92.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

