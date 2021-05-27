Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Purchases 13,949 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider James Chirnside purchased 13,949 shares of Cadence Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,608.93 ($11,149.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

