3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.51. 27,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.77. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.