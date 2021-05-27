Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $366.39. 5,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,530. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average of $342.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

