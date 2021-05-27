Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 40,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 91,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

MU traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.35. 727,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,050,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

