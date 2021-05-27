The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 298.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

Shares of GS stock opened at $367.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $376.98. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

