AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

NYSE CI traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.02. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

