Diversified Trust Co Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $501.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $244.32 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.