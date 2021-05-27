Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.70 million-$123.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.10 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.040 EPS.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.98. 4,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders sold 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.