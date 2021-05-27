American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

NYSE AEO opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

AEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

