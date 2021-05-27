Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,499 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.01. 1,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

