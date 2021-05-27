50,000 Shares in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the first quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Electromed by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electromed alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen H. Craney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,541. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELMD. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.