Callan Capital LLC Buys 3,623 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.05. The stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.46. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

