Callan Capital LLC Purchases 96,663 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 1.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $28,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 8,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.