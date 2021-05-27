Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in QCR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of QCR by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $752.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

