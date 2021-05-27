Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,547. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

