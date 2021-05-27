Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Proofpoint makes up approximately 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.78. 54,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

