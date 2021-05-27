Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,247.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%.

Evogene stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

