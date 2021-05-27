HeartBout Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,927.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $230,003.51 and approximately $6,927.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00084958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.22 or 0.00977035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.14 or 0.09683079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00092467 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

