FairGame (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. FairGame has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $2.60 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 298.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006654 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00112297 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

