City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.76

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Compass Point increased their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $5,627,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in City Office REIT by 254.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

