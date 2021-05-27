GAM Holding AG Purchases 2,169 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $482.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,801. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 641.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

