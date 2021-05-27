14,423 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,023,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.