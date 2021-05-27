Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 1,367 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 121.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,133 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $267,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,449 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,339,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average of $143.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

