Short Interest in Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Grows By 685.3%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 534,000 shares, an increase of 685.3% from the April 29th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SHGFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 188,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,061. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Skylight Health Group Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The company's technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.