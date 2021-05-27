Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Colonial Trust Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

APD traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $297.90. 4,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,624. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

