Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Holdings Lifted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,699,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.37. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,575. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.04 and a 52 week high of $210.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.72.

