Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 4.7%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.90. 4,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 271,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $812.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 218,010 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HCSF Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,385,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

