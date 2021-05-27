Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 3%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 2,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 737,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

SWIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director James E. Cline bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last 90 days.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

