Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Premier Foods (PFD)

5/24/2021 – Premier Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/19/2021 – Premier Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Premier Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

Shares of PFD stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 110.20 ($1.44). 2,422,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,798. Premier Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.78 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £942.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

