Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Premier Foods (PFD)

Premier Foods (LON: PFD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/24/2021 – Premier Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/19/2021 – Premier Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Premier Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.
Shares of PFD stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 110.20 ($1.44). 2,422,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,798. Premier Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.78 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £942.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.
