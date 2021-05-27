Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.40

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 6110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.
About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
