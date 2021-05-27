Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.40

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 6110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.