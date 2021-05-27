MAI Capital Management Has $15.36 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 263,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,303 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,344,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 232,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 418.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

