Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $89.85 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 102.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725,203 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,492 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $89,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.65. 1,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.30. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.98 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

