Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

